SEPTA to stop accepting tokens for payment on January 1, 2024

The sale of tokens ended in 2018, however, SEPTA has continued to accept tokens on buses and trolleys, and via fare kiosks at stations and bus loops.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 1, 2023
Many SEPTA riders said they’d continue to wear a mask without a mandate in place in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Many SEPTA riders said they’d continue to wear a mask without a mandate in place in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Effective January 1, 2024, SEPTA will no longer accept tokens for fare payment.

The sale of tokens ended in 2018, however, SEPTA has continued to accept tokens on buses and trolleys, and via fare kiosks at stations and bus loops.

Officials say customers must use all remaining tokens before they expire at the end of 2023. Tokens are valued at $2 each and are not redeemable for cash.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Officials recommend adding the value of all remaining tokens to a SEPTA Key card at a fare kiosk.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate