SEPTA is running out of time to meet the end-of-the-week deadline to inspect its older Silverliner IV railcars.

Earlier this month, the National Transportation Safety Board warned SEPTA to take action following a series of fires involving the 50-year-old railcars this year. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued an emergency order for SEPTA to inspect the trains, adding that “failure to comply” with the Federal Railroad Administration’s order could lead to “increased oversight of the system at the federal level.”

Now, just days before that deadline, SEPTA is requesting a two-week extension to finish the inspections.

“We had expected that we were going to have to do this in order to complete the inspections,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “We’ve been talking with the FRA throughout this process.”

Out of 223 Silverliner cars, inspections have been completed on 108.

“We’ve been happy with the progress we’ve made so far,” Busch said. “We’re getting through an average of about eight cars a day. So, it’s been a good rate of completion for these inspections.”