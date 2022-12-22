Take note of SEPTA’s schedule changes for Christmas and New Year’s
If you plan on using SEPTA this holiday season, you might want to make sure your route is running that day before heading out the door.
SEPTA says it will operate under a holiday schedule from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, as ridership is expected to be much lower than usual.
Andrew Busch, SEPTA’s media relations director said while fewer employees will be on the clock during the holiday season, SEPTA will work to ensure Philadelphians make it from point A to point B.
“With a few exceptions, all routes are operating,” Busch said. “They’re just on a lower frequency, fewer trips going out, but we do still keep the vast majority of our routes in service.”
Train services will operate on a special holiday schedule Christmas day, which will mean reduced stops. The complete Regional Rail holiday schedule can be found at SEPTA’s website. On Mon. Dec. 26, train lines will operate on the route’s usual Sunday schedule.
“We’re maintaining core services,” Busch said. “We’re also adjusting so that we’re operating the appropriate level of service for the number of riders we’re going to see that day.”
Buses and the Norristown High Speed Line will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule for both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Routes 204, 310, 311, and the LUCY shuttle will not operate.
From Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, buses will operate on a weekday alternate schedule.
On New Year’s Eve, the routes will run on the Saturday schedule with extra trains running later than usual to accommodate people coming back from the fireworks. Busch said plans are also in the works to coordinate “some late-night trips for people who may be coming back from New York and need to link up with the Trenton Line.”
Regional rail will operate on the Sunday schedule both New Year’s Day and Mon. Jan. 2.
