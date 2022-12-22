If you plan on using SEPTA this holiday season, you might want to make sure your route is running that day before heading out the door.

SEPTA says it will operate under a holiday schedule from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, as ridership is expected to be much lower than usual.

Andrew Busch, SEPTA’s media relations director said while fewer employees will be on the clock during the holiday season, SEPTA will work to ensure Philadelphians make it from point A to point B.

“With a few exceptions, all routes are operating,” Busch said. “They’re just on a lower frequency, fewer trips going out, but we do still keep the vast majority of our routes in service.”