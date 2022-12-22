Philly Archdiocese offers gifts for kids around the city at 67th annual live nativity

A turkey, ducks, a young calf, and a camel were among the sights that made up this year’s 67th annual Archbishop’s Christmas Party in Philadelphia.

More than 500 students watched as other young people portrayed the three wise men, plus Mary and Joseph alongside the barnyard animals reenacting scenes from the first Christmas.

Father Christopher Walsh of St. Cecilia’s Parish organized the assemblage of school students and livestock.

“It’s exciting and it’s a lot of fun, but it does give you a sort of an awareness of the original Christmas which wasn’t a pretty scene. Animals are animals,” Walsh said. “The Christmas card, it might look really cute, but animals make a mess and they smell, but that was the world that Jesus was born into.”