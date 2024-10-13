This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting that took place on a SEPTA bus in Cobbs Creek last week.

Authorities say they are searching for 18-year-old Raphael Ezeamaka from Darby, Pennsylvania.

Last week, investigators released surveillance images of Ezeamaka that showed the clothes he was wearing during the incident.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 8 along the 700 block of S. 57th Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, it started when three young males boarded the bus without paying at 19th Street and Oregon Avenue.

At 57th and Catherine streets, the suspects got off, and that’s when police say one of them fired four shots into the passenger’s side of the bus.

“Everybody just started screaming, ‘Stop the bus, stop the bus!’ And obviously, he didn’t stop the bus because the shooters were right there,” recalled a passenger.

“I thought I was going to die for a second, so it’s just weird,” she added.