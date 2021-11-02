Senate candidate’s wife testifies about abuse, being choked

The estranged wife of Sean Parnell, the Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, testified under oath Monday that she endured years of rage and abuse from him, including being choked until she had to bite him, a newspaper reported.

Laurie Parnell’s testimony came during divorce and custody proceedings in Butler County court over the custody of their three children, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

At one point, Laurie Parnell testified, “he tried to choke me out on a couch and I literally had to bite him” to get free. “He was strangling me,” she said, according to the Inquirer.

Sean Parnell, a decorated former Army Ranger who led a platoon in Afghanistan, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.