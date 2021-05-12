Sean Parnell announces candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate seat

Sean Parnell, a decorated Army veteran whose regular guest on Fox News programs helped make him a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Parnell, who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania last year, has spent weeks saying he was considering a run. On Tuesday, he updated his social media accounts, launched a new Senate campaign site and made his official announcement to a couple hundred people gathered outdoors at a suburban Pittsburgh restaurant.

The campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in the presidential battleground state could be the nation’s most competitive next year. Both the Democratic and Republican fields are getting crowded, with a year to go until next year’s primary election.

Parnell is an Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and went on to write a memoir on the war in Afghanistan and author two action novels.

At the event, Parnell, 39, cast the opposition against President Joe Biden in warlike terms.

“I’m here to tell you tonight there is another critical fight,” Parnell said. “We’re going to have to run to the flames. We’re going to have to go where the fight is the toughest, and that is the Pennsylvania race in 2022.”

Parnell became a staunch ally of Trump during his candidacy last year. He adopted Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric, got regular campaign stump shoutouts from Trump and picked a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, and Parnell will not face an open field, as it stands now.

Rather, he could face a stiff primary contest against a candidate with personal wealth and connections to longtime GOP donors. But in a party where loyalty to Trump is of prime importance, Parnell may be uniquely positioned.

Parnell quickly secured campaign boosterism from Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter on Tuesday, as GOP rival Jeff Bartos began highlighting Parnell’s past criticism of Donald Trump in 2016 — when Parnell was campaigning for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, then Trump’s rival for the presidential nomination.