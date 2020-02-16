Second University of Delaware student tests negative for coronavirus

A second University of Delaware student who was screened for the coronavirus tested negative and has been released from the hospital, the state Division of Public Health said Saturday.

The student was one of two hospitalized with possible cases of COVID-19, university officials said earlier this week. Previously, a Kent County resident had been tested for the virus but cleared.

The Division of Public Health also said in a release Saturday that it is monitoring 27 asymptomatic travelers who have arrived from mainland China since Feb. 3.

Neither Delaware, Pennsylvania or New Jersey has confirmed cases of the illness to date.

Through Friday, there were 15 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state closest to this region with a confirmed case is Massachusetts.

Across the country, 81 possible cases were pending results of testing and 347 people had tested negative, the CDC said. The criteria for testing are fever and signs of lower respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath, and travel from mainland China within 14 days of the symptoms’ onset.