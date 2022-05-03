‘A truly dark day’: Murphy, Wolf react to Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

During arguments in December, five of the justices hinted that they were ready to do away with the “viability standard” established by Roe and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Kitty Kolbert, a Temple University graduate and public-interest attorney, was part of the team that argued the landmark 1992 case, in which the court reaffirmed the abortion rights enshrined in Roe.

“What this means is that the Supreme Court is permitting states to ban abortion,” Kolbert said. “That means, as probably as 25 states in this country, from Georgia all the way west to Texas, from Idaho down to the Mexico border will ban abortion and that means hundreds of thousands of women of child-bearing age who are facing unattended pregnancies will have to travel hundreds, if not thousands of miles to obtain what is now perfectly legal medical care.”

Kolbert added, “What does that mean? It’s disastrous for women’s health.”

An unnamed source familiar with the deliberations told Politico that Justices Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all initially supported a ruling siding with Mississippi and “that line-up remains unchanged as of this week.”

The drafting of Supreme Court opinions, however, is a fluid and dynamic process, sources familiar with the internal operations have told ABC News. The document posted suggests a majority of justices is likely to side with Mississippi, but how broad a ruling will ultimately come down remains unclear.

Chief Justice John Roberts famously changed his vote late during deliberations over the Affordable Care Act in 2012, narrowly saving the law from being struck down. A Wall Street Journal editorial this month suggested that Roberts, who reveres established precedent and the court’s reputation, may be trying to convince one of his conservative colleagues to join him in a narrower opinion.

If Alito’s opinion were to hold, as written, it would dramatically upend abortion rights across America, effectively allowing each state to set its own policy.

“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the draft concludes. “Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

___

ABC News contributed to this report.