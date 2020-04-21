Schumer says deal reached on $500B aid; Trump tweets support

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, including additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

A Tuesday afternoon Senate session could provide an opportunity to quickly vote if the final deal comes together.

“We have a deal and I think we’ll pass it today,” Schumer said on CNN. He cautioned that staff are still “dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”

Schumer said post-midnight talks among leaders of both parties and top Trump administration officials produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

President Donald Trump said he supports the measure, tweeting: “I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding.”

Trump said he was open to including in a subsequent virus aid package fiscal relief for state and local government — which Democrats had wanted for the current bill — along with infrastructure projects.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has yet to publicly comment on the emerging deal, but was expected to do so when the Senate opens.

“Every major issue was resolved,” Schumer said. “So yes, I believe we have a deal.”

Most of the funding, more than $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. An additional $75 billion would be given to hospitals, and $25 billion would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.