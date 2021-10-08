School nurses: We’re now the ‘de facto health department’

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

It’s that quintessential safe space in every school, usually not far from the front door, where everything from first-day jitters to stomachaches to significant illnesses get hands-on attention.

School nurses — about 2,500 of them statewide — have long played a big role in New Jersey’s public schools, even in the healthiest of times.

But with COVID-19 omnipresent, nurses are now tasked with serving as what one called the “de facto health department,” tracking cases and their contacts. Nurses are facing special stresses and strains — and calling for help.

“It’s not sustainable,” said Eileen Gavin, president-elect of the state’s school nurse association and a Monmouth County high school nurse.

“I have people who are reaching out and saying they are just holding on,” Gavin said. “We’re on our knees begging for help.”

Gavin said children’s mental health needs alone have increased to at least half of the student visits, plus nurses are saddled with the added work of tracing COVID-19 cases and all their contacts and then determining who needs to be quarantined.