Saying they’ve been ignored, nursing homes lay claim to latest federal COVID-19 funding

Timeline for COVID-19 response

Persichilli also shared a detailed timeline of state actions on long-term care, dating back to March 4, when the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed. This included issuing 18 guidance documents, convening multiple calls with industry leaders, contracting with some facilities to expand bed space and shipping nearly 24 million pieces of protective equipment to these facilities.

“As demonstrated by the actions taken, the department has been providing guidance and support to long-term care facilities throughout this outbreak and we stand ready to support them through this epidemic,” she said.

But some nursing home leaders said that, while state support may have increased lately, they have largely been left on their own to battle the pandemic. The industry is traditionally plagued by chronic staffing shortages — a result of low pay, difficult conditions and other factors — which representatives said were exacerbated when employees became sick and had to be quarantined. Further, facilities have struggled to get sufficient personal protective equipment, or PPE, the gowns, masks and gloves needed to reduce the viruss’ spread.

As the pandemic escalated in New Jersey, long-term care leaders said the state prioritized hospitals — supplying them PPE, rallying volunteers and coordinating resources — while nursing homes were essentially left to fend for themselves. In addition, hospitals benefitted most from the $723 million in federal stimulus funds provided through the CARES act signed in April, they said, and nursing homes have yet to receive any financial assistance.

Funding concerns for these facilities are magnified by the state directive, based on federal guidance, that all long-term care facilities conduct universal testing of all residents and staff by May 26. The order also calls for those found to be negative are retested repeatedly, based on federal guidelines.

According to the American Health Care Association, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes statewide, universal testing at all New Jersey skilled nursing facilities would cost more than $13.6 million, given the need for repeat screening.

The DOH said it has provided resources for at least 90,000 tests to county officials for use at nursing homes, but some facilities have said they do not have the supplies they need. Medicaid and other insurance will cover the full cost to screen residents, but it is not clear who will pay for staff tests.

Long-term care consultant Marc Zimmet, with offices in Morganville, NJ, and Louisiana, said the federal funding available through the increased Medicaid match — which will be available as long as the public-health emergency remains in effect nationwide — is designed to help alleviate these kinds of financial burdens. In most impacted states, these dollars were used to fortify providers on the frontlines, including nursing homes,” he said.

“Yet, New Jersey’s nursing homes, despite being among the hardest hit by the virus, received none of those funds. To learn that the state had other plans for those funds is disappointing and surprising,” Zimmet said.

However, Stephen Crystal, a lead research professor with Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research — who has raised concerns about the administration’s response — said it was unwise to provide nursing home operators additional funds without some oversight. He said the federal government, state and industry all share blame for the current situation.

“Our (Medicaid reimbursement rates) are too low,” Crystal agreed. “But if you (boost rates to nursing homes) you have to have some accountability. It’s too simple to say the solution is just to pass on this money.”