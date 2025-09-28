Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey is familiar territory for Salvador Jiménez-Flores. His work was last featured at the museum in a collective exhibition with other artists called “Fragile: Earth” in 2022.

“It does feels like a sense of being familiar to the space,” he said.

The Chicago-based artist and educator is being featured in a new solo exhibition at the museum called “Raíces & Resistencias,” which opens to the public Sunday.

Jiménez-Flores said being familiar with the space also improved how his work turned out.

“I think after spending a few visits in the grounds, it allowed me to think about how the work can best fit in this context,” he said.

The exhibit features three new works that will be on display through August 2027 — two indoor pieces and one bronze sculpture commissioned by the museum to be part of its permanent collection.

“These works speak to the experience of migration and the migrants’ hybrid identities and the idea of resilience, asking us to reflect on the complex and intertwined history of migration and identity at both the individual and the geopolitical level,” said Gary Garrido Schneider, the museum’s executive director.

He described Jiménez-Flores’ work as “both playful and provocative, addressing critical issues of migration, cultural hybridity and resilience.”

Overall, the works by Jiménez-Flores are semiautobiographical in some aspects, while also sharing his view of a complex relationship between the United States, Mexico and South America. Glimmers of hope are built into the exhibit, like a single green leaf that is growing from part of a chain linked fence, echoing the U.S. flag.

He uses the term “revisionist history” to explore the arcs.

“I’m kind of revisiting some of these events that sometimes we don’t talk about this as being part of USA history,” he said. “Now it has my perspective based on my family history, but also my research.”