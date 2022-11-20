Runners brace the cold for the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon

The Philadelphia Marathon was off to a cold start on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners were bundled up and ready to go.

Marathon weekend kicked off Saturday with the Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the Rothman Orthopedics’ 8K and a Kids Fun Run.

Sunday’s full marathon kicked off at 7 a.m.

There are many changes to the course including one that isn’t so obvious. For the first time people can register as non-binary.

Organizers and U.S. Olympic Competitors were there to great all the runners.