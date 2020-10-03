Rocket launch likely to be visible at the Jersey Shore

A rocket launch will likely dazzle sky-gazers throughout the New Jersey region Friday evening.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch the Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague Island, Virginia at 9:16 p.m, according to NASA. A launch attempt on Thursday was canceled just prior to liftoff mark due to a problem with ground support equipment.

The ship will carry nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station, marking the company’s marking the company’s 14th resupply mission to the station, according to a NASA release release. If the rocket launches as scheduled Friday, the rocket will arrive on Monday.

With clear skies in the forecast, the Jersey Shore and greater region will likely see the rocket’s flames and smoke trail as it heads toward space.

The rocket will become visible to the south/southeast ranging between 60 seconds after launch in Cape May County to 140 seconds in Monmouth County.