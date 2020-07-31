Rising seas puts hundreds of Superfund sites at risk, study says

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

More than 200 current and potential Superfund sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are at risk of flooding in the next 20 years due to sea-level rise, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The report, “A Toxic Relationship, Extreme Coastal Flooding and Superfund Sites,” says the Trump Administration’s EPA is shirking its responsibility to warn the public and protect public health.

“The information has been suppressed for so long and you have communities that are at risk and until this information is out there, these communities are going to remain at risk,” said Jacob Carter, a former EPA researcher and author of the report.

Only the most dangerous and toxic industrial sites end up on the Superfund list, and they include contamination from hazardous materials like volatile organic compounds, PCBs or lead.

New Jersey leads the nation in the number of Superfund sites – and the report found 188 current and proposed sites along the coast are at risk of flooding over the next 20 years, based on a low rate of projected sea level rise. In Pennsylvania, 35 sites in the Delaware River watershed are at risk.

Carter began working at the EPA as a researcher during the Obama Administration, which issued an executive order in 2015 to use climate science in assessing future risks to Superfund sites. He developed a model and was close to finishing an analysis about the risks, but says it was never released. The Trump transition team at EPA was pushing to get rid of all references to climate change in the report, Carter said.

“So you might imagine how it’s difficult to take a report based on the climate -informed-science approach and try to get rid of every reference to climate change,” he said.

Trump rescinded the executive order that guided Carter’s work, and Carter left the agency soon after Trump entered office. Using the same model he developed at the EPA, Carter began working on a more comprehensive evaluation of Superfund flood risks as a research scientist with the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“I needed to get it out because the Trump Administration was going to suppress this work,” he said.