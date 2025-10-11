From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Battle of Brandywine in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, in 1777 was the largest and longest land battle of the Revolutionary War, and it may have been the loudest.

“The firing was so intense that Congress, all the way in Philadelphia, could actually hear the cannon fire,” said Randell Spackman, president of the Chadds Ford Historical Society, which stages a re-enactment of the Battle of Brandywine every year.

“They knew something big was happening at Brandywine,” he said.

The battle was a great defeat for Gen. George Washington, allowing the British army to occupy Philadelphia.

But for many Americans, it was a great victory.

The Battle of Brandywine was an example of how the Revolutionary Way was a civil war. About 500 colonists fought at Brandywine on the side of the British as loyalists, firing at their neighbors and countrymen.

Spackman acted as host and emcee of the reenactment last September, making announcements and introducing the artillery demonstrations while dressed as a loyalist in a British red coat.

“You best learn history by walking both shoes,” he said. “History is always written by the winners. When you portray the other side, you see a different perspective. You hear different stories.”