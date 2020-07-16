Stephen McFadden was loved by so many, but to me, he was simply my Uncle Stephen — a man who was proud of my accomplishments, a rapper who was slick with words and a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor who enjoyed his job. Uncle Stephen died on April 30, 2020, of complications related to COVID-19, one of seven employees lost to the coronavirus.

My uncle was born on July 2, 1968, to his loving parents — my grandparents — Helen Lewis and Samuel McFadden, in West Philadelphia. He was the fourth of five siblings and father to one son, Paris Lane.

Growing up, Uncle Stephen’s nickname was “Bones” because he was so skinny.

But his big brother, Tony, made sure to keep him active in sports so that no one would pick on him. Tony recalls that Stephen was sensitive as a kid. He also taught Stephen how to dance the cha-cha-cha at a young age. After Tony came home from the military, he wanted to make sure that his brother received a good education, so he paid for Stephen to attend Temple University’s Institute of Real Estate.

Although Uncle Stephen had four siblings, he grew up with a best friend who was more like an adopted brother. Basil Scrivens, who we call “Little Chris,” told me that he would go over to Stephen’s house all the time.

“I came over one day and kept coming back. Ms. Helen welcomed me. And Stephen and I did everything together,” he said.

Little Chris wanted to be just like Stephen, who had a paper route and a reputation for being responsible and reliable. Little Chris emulated him in a decision to play the clarinet and the two were unstoppable in the game of football. But the standout memory between them was their rap duo Spic and Span. As soon as their parents left the house, they would try their best to cut and scratch.

The passion for rap continued through his adult life. My uncle was a rapper who was slick with words. His rap name was Easy Money The Mac and had two records: “I Got Class” and “I Can Turn It Out.”