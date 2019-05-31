Redesigning an Old City green space for park use, not drug use

Now, Old City Green is working to give the city-owned walkway and pocket park a makeover it hopes will make Commerce Street more appealing to people who work or live nearby and less attractive to drug users. The organization was awarded a grant from the Community Design Collaborative to develop plans for a revamped “Commerce Street Connector.”

“If people were using this space day and night,” Schiavo said, “that’s enough eyes on the area that this will become safe.”

Schiavo and his partner, Janet Kalter, who together operate Old City Green, said that in addition to noticing more discarded needles recently, they’ve seen signs of people camping out at Commerce Street and another garden they care for.

“You can see the evidence of drug use, but I don’t come here after midnight to see what’s going on,” Schiavo said.

The renovation plans call for improvements to make Commerce Street more visible as a way to cut through the block. It would also redesign the central plaza with sleek, curving benches, more greenery, and better lighting to encourage neighbors to use it as a park.

Schiavo is working to raise the $1.25 million the project is estimated to cost, and is hopeful he can get the city government to provide major funding. The property is owned by the Streets Department Right-of-Way Division, and a city ordinance gives maintenance responsibilities to the Department of Parks and Recreation. Old City District and Councilman Mark Squilla have also expressed support for the project.

In the meantime, Teterus is organizing volunteers from the coworking space Indy Hall, where he works as the community director, to clean up the needles at Commerce Street. About a dozen potential volunteers attended a recent Parks Department safe needle-disposal training session at Indy Hall.

Teterus said he hoped the volunteer project would encourage the kind of active involvement with the green space it needs to keep problems like discarded needles at bay for good.

A representative for the city said the Parks Department also picks up discarded syringes at Commerce Street as needed.

Schiavo acknowledged that redesigning the secluded walkway won’t address the underlying problem of the opioid crisis.

“We’re not gonna solve that,” he said. “But we can make it less likely that this is a preferred area. And I think we’ll get there.”