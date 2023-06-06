Pennsylvania and New Jersey are under fire risk warning Tuesday

Residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey should be careful Tuesday with anything that could start a fire.

Central and eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey are under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., meaning fires can easily get out of control.

“Anything that sparks can certainly pick up very quickly and spread,” said Michael Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

The warning covers dozens of municipalities and counties, including Philadelphia, State College, Camden, and Cape May. It’s the second Red Flag warning covering Philadelphia this year and the 8th since 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s warning is a result of low humidity, strong winds with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, and dry grass and other “fuel.”