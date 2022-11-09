Questlove woos Philly voters with pizza and beats

In an era of historic social polarization, is there anything that can mend a political divide on election day?

“What is nonpartisan and what do people absolutely love?” asked Amirah Noaman. “That’s pizza.”

Noaman is the executive director of Pizza to the Polls, a national effort to deliver pizza to people waiting in line to vote. The Oregon-based organization normally operates through an app, wherein people waiting in long lines can request a free pizza delivered from a local shop.

For the general election, Pizza to the Polls brought the big pizza guns to Philadelphia. It sent out a mobile food truck to circulate through polling places throughout the city, and partnered with another civic engagement organization, Joy to the Polls, to present a series of celebrity DJs on the back of a flatbed truck.

The lead ringer was native son Questlove, the co-founder and drummer of The Roots, who set up in front of the Octavius Catto statue on the south apron of City Hall at 8:30 a.m. for an early morning jam, spinning and remixing soul classics with contemporary dance and R&B into a seamless hour-long set.

All the while, Pizza to the Polls doled out free breakfast burritos and cans of cold brew coffee.

People bopped with their kids. District Attorney Larry Krasner lingered for the whole set. Councilmember Kendra Brooks danced “The Electric Slide.”

“I think people forget how much fun voting is supposed to be,” said Noaman. “It’s a privilege. It’s a right. But it’s a celebration. This mundane task that we feel like we have to check off, and we’re here to make sure nobody’s leaving a polling place because they’re hungry or they’re bored.”