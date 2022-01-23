While the Delaware Valley recovers from another Eagles heartbreak, a low-stakes, high-reward sports competition featuring ear pulls, tail tugs, and sloppy kisses is on the horizon: Puppy Bowl XVIII.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the original call-to-adoption TV event returns for its 18th iteration.

Which NFL teams will be fighting for the Super Bowl LVI title remains up in the air, but the Puppy Bowl lineup for Team Ruff and Team Fluff is set.

Featuring 67 shelters and rescue organizations from 33 states, the event boasts more than 100 puppy players going paw-to-paw in their bid for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

Meet the official starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff 🐶🐾 Starting today, they’re all competing to be Most Pupular in the Pupularity Playoffs bracket 🏆 Vote for your favorite pup at https://t.co/qVAW49SH7s #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/WmlUeEfNVr — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 14, 2022

Team Fluff looks to unseat the reigning Puppy Bowl champs, Team Ruff.

Among the players are 16 dogs from seven animal rescue organizations from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Representing Pennsylvania are Providence Animal Center in Delaware County and Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Bucks County. From the Garden State is Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County. And representing the First State is the Delaware Humane Association.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, are also competing.