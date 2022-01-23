Meet the Delaware Valley rescue pups competing in Puppy Bowl 2022

Two pups tug on the same toy during Puppy Bowl XVII.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Puppy Bowl XVIII will feature 16 rescue dogs from animal rescue organizations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. (discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman)

While the Delaware Valley recovers from another Eagles heartbreak, a low-stakes, high-reward sports competition featuring ear pulls, tail tugs, and sloppy kisses is on the horizon: Puppy Bowl XVIII.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the original call-to-adoption TV event returns for its 18th iteration.

Which NFL teams will be fighting for the Super Bowl LVI title remains up in the air, but the Puppy Bowl lineup for Team Ruff and Team Fluff is set.

Featuring 67 shelters and rescue organizations from 33 states, the event boasts more than 100 puppy players going paw-to-paw in their bid for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

Team Fluff looks to unseat the reigning Puppy Bowl champs, Team Ruff.

Among the players are 16 dogs from seven animal rescue organizations from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Representing Pennsylvania are Providence Animal Center in Delaware County and Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue in Bucks County. From the Garden State is Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County. And representing the First State is the Delaware Humane Association.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, are also competing.

Who’s playing

Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley pups who will be competing in this year’s showdown:

Brooke wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Brooke, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Brooke | Team Fluff
Beagle/Treeing Walker Coonhound
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Forrest wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Forrest, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Forrest | Team Fluff
Neapolitan mastiff/cane corso
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Tater Tot wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Tater Tot, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Brandywine Valley SPCA. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Tater Tot | Team Ruff
American Staffordshire terrier/American pit bull terrier
Brandywine Valley SPCA

Noir wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Noir, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Noir | Team Ruff
Labrador retriever/German shepherd
Charlie’s Crusaders

Patsy wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Patsy, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Patsy | Team Fluff
German shepherd/chow chow
Charlie’s Crusader’s Pet Rescue

Thelma wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Thelma, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Charlie’s Crusaders. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Thelma | Team Fluff
German shepherd/chow chow
Charlie’s Crusader’s Pet Rescue

Moby wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Moby, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Moby | Team Ruff (Captain)
French bulldog
Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue

Bitsy wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Bitsy, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Delaware Humane Association. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Bitsy | Team Ruff
Chihuahua/dachshund
Delaware Humane Association

Ocean wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Ocean, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Match Dog Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Ocean | Team Ruff
Australian cattle dog
Match Dog Rescue

Ranger wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Ranger, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Match Dog Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Ranger | Team Fluff
Pug/cocker spaniel
Match Dog Rescue

wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Scotty, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Match Dog Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Scotty | Team Ruff
Shih Tzu/Chihuahua
Match Dog Rescue

Tucker wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Tucker, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Match Dog Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Tucker | Team Fluff
Chihuahua/poodle
Match Dog Rescue

wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Blondie, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Providence Animal Center. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Blondie | Team Fluff
Beagle/Australian cattle dog
Providence Animal Center

Missy wears a bandana representing Team Ruff
Missy, representing Team Ruff on behalf of Providence Animal Center. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Missy | Team Ruff
Beagle/Australian cattle dog
Providence Animal Center

Dinozzo wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Dinozzo, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Dinozzo | Team Fluff (Captain)
Bassett hound/Shih Tzu
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Watson wears a bandana representing Team Fluff
Watson, representing Team Fluff on behalf of Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. (discovery+/Animal Planet/ The Dogist/Elias Weiss Friedman)

Watson | Team Fluff
Basset hound
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

What happens at a Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl thrives on disorder.

NFL-level precision is decidedly absent. In its place: three hours of puppies frolicking, jumping, diving — and occasionally snoozing — their way to victory.

On top of acting as a much-needed palate cleanser two years into the pandemic, the event aims to celebrate shelter pets and the animal welfare organizations that help them find loving homes.

A tan puppy holds a toy in their mouth while standing over a black and white puppy
Puppy Bowl XVII featured six pups from across the Delaware Valley. (Elias Weiss Friedman)

Dan Schachner will return for his 11th year as Puppy Bowl Rufferee, ready to call puppy penalties and ruffs and tumbles.

For people partial to felines, the halftime show will feature adoptable kittens at an “ocean-side getaway” beach party.

The game will also feature segments that showcase pups — and some kittens — from 11 animal shelters across the United States who are up for adoption.

Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet and stream on discovery+ starting at 2 p.m.

Saturdays just got more interesting.

You may also like

