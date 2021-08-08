Protesters pan vaccine mandate by largest Delaware hospital

Hundreds of people met Saturday outside a Delaware hospital to protest ChristianaCare’s decision to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines or be dismissed.

More than 300 gathered at Christiana Hospital to protest the mandate, saying there isn’t enough information on vaccines, they doubt their effectiveness and their right to choose is being infringed upon, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has maintained COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

“Vaccines are created after years and years of research, and that is not the case with this one,” said Victoria Malin, a nurse at Christiana Hospital and a demonstrator.