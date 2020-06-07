Protesters at Trenton City Hall demand justice for George Floyd

People protesting the death of George Floyd gathered at Trenton’s City Hall on Saturday, carrying signs that read “Black Lives Over White Comfort” and chanting “End police brutality.”

The demonstration came nearly a week after a march in the same city that saw police officers kneel in solidarity with protesters, though vandalism broke out later that night.

Mercedes Robinson, 39, a nurse from Trenton, said Saturday was the first time she had come out to an event against police brutality. She said she wants to see justice for Floyd’s family.

“Enough is enough. I have two sons and a husband. They’re all black. I just can’t take no more. I can’t take no more,” she said.