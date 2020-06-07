Donate

Protesters at Trenton City Hall demand justice for George Floyd

Mercedes Robinson

Mercedes Robinson displays a sign during a protest outside City Hall in Trenton, N.J., Saturday, June 26, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The nurse from Trenton said that it was the first time she had come out to an anti-police brutality event. She went on to say that she wants to see justice for Floyd’s family. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

People protesting the death of George Floyd gathered at Trenton’s City Hall on Saturday, carrying signs that read “Black Lives Over White Comfort” and chanting “End police brutality.”

The demonstration came nearly a week after a march in the same city that saw police officers kneel in solidarity with protesters, though vandalism broke out later that night.

Mercedes Robinson, 39, a nurse from Trenton, said Saturday was the first time she had come out to an event against police brutality. She said she wants to see justice for Floyd’s family.

“Enough is enough. I have two sons and a husband. They’re all black. I just can’t take no more. I can’t take no more,” she said.

Protesters also marched in Atlantic City on Saturday from City Hall to the police station, chanting “No justice! No peace! No racist police!”

“We need to step up as a community,” Cory Young said, his voice booming over a microphone. “We can say it all day, every day — no justice, no peace — we can say it any day and every day, but when it’s time for the issues, we need to come out and make a difference.”

Young, 31, said he grew up in the city’s Stanley Holmes Village housing complex and encouraged others to be “a voice to the voiceless.”

Most of New Jersey’s dozens of protests stemming from Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis have been peaceful, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Floyd, who was Black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving. His death has sparked protests over police treatment of African Americans and racial injustice nationwide.

