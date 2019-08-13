Prosecutor: Juvenile charged in Jersey Shore murder

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Ocean County, prosecutors say.

Margarita Diaz, 44, of Manchester was discovered unresponsive last Wednesday evening in the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 in Toms River. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The juvenile, who authorities cannot name because of the minor status, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon (knife) for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

The minor is currently detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

Prosecutors said that law prohibits the release of additional information due to the juvenile’s age.

The Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Authorities said last Thursday that there is no danger to the public.