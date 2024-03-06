Elections 2024

McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for ‘disgraceful’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack

McConnell announced his decision after Super Tuesday wins pushed Trump, who is the GOP front-runner, closer to the party nomination.

File photo: Then President Donald Trump (left) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet each other during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Nov. 4, 2019. McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his decision after Super Tuesday wins pushed Trump, who is the GOP front-runner, closer to the party nomination. It’s a remarkable turnaround for McConnell, who has blamed Trump for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the former president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House.

McConnell, who was the last top GOP leader in Congress to fall in line with Trump, declared his support in a short statement after Super Tuesday wins pushed the GOP front-runner closer to the party nomination.

The two men had not spoken since 2020 when McConnell declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the that year’s presidential election. But more recently, their teams had reopened talks about an endorsement.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” McConnell said in the statement.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

McConnell said, “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

Related Content

The nod from McConnell, who has criticized Trump as “morally responsible” for the 2021 mob siege of the Capitol, lends an imprimatur of institutional legitimacy to the indicted former president’s bid to return to the White House.

It comes after McConnell made his own sudden announcement last week he would step down after this term as leader, a position he has held longer than any other senator, and as he tries one more time to win back Republican control of the Senate, with Trump likely at the top of the GOP ticket.

Trump now counts the GOP leaders in Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republicans vying to replace McConnell as leader, as backing his bid for the White House.

McConnell said he and Trump “worked together to accomplish great things for the American people.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

__
Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate