When Delaware Gov. John Carney needs to find the most poignant words for a speech — such as when a revered principal died this year in a motorcycle wreck — he takes solace in the fact that he can turn to Sheila Grant.

Grant is Carney’s chief of staff but for nearly a decade, since his days in Congress, she’s also served as his primary speechwriter.

“She’s got an incredible ability to translate your thoughts and the things that you want to say into your voice. And I think that’s incredibly important for an elected official,’’ Carney said.

But now Carney is losing Grant to the biggest of the big leagues in politics — the White House.

Carney announced this week that the 36-year-old Wilmington native will be joining President Biden’s staff as senior speechwriter and special assistant. Carney’s former communications chief, Jonathan Starkey, will replace Grant when she steps down next month.

Grant becomes one of the few politicos from Delaware hired by the hometown president for his administration, now midway through its second year. The handful of others include former Gov. Jack Markell, who Biden named U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Another lesser-known presidential aide is attorney Louisa Terrell, a graduate of Wilmington Friends School who heads the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Grant, who has preferred to remain out of the spotlight in her political posts, would not agree to be interviewed about joining Biden’s speechwriting team.

Biden’s executive staff currently includes six other speechwriters, according to this month’s personnel report to Congress. “We are honored and grateful that Sheila will be joining the team and bringing with her important state, local, and federal government experience,” the White House press office said in response to an inquiry by WHYY News about her new role.