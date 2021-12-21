It’s been a busy year for Jack Markell.

In June, he was nominated to become a U.S. Ambassador. In September, Markell was tapped by President Biden to lead the effort to resettle thousands of refugees from Afghanistan. Biden named Markell to the newly created position of Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator. The operation is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to secure homes for Afghans who escaped the Taliban.

Now, six months after he was nominated as ambassador to the international Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Markell’s nomination in a voice vote on the Senate floor on Saturday.

“He is someone who Senators from both sides of the aisle trust to serve as a steward for America’s interests abroad,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware. “I’m confident that Jack will serve the United States with great distinction, great distinction as our top diplomat to the OECD.”

“I’m confident that he has the experience, intelligence, and character to serve admirably as our ambassador to the OECD,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. “Across two decades in leadership, he led innovative financial literacy and banking access initiatives, managed a severe fiscal crisis that affected our whole country, but did so responsibly in Delaware to help grow our local economy, and showed real vision in creating new opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.”