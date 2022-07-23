If you won’t shrink away from snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night, the U.S. Postal Service may just have a job for you.

The Postal Service is looking to hire 170 assistant carriers and is offering just under $19 an hour for those who want to work outside.

Paul Smith of the Postal Service said the qualifications include being over the age of 18 and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background check. Applicants must also be willing to work weekends and holidays.