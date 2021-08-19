This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A tornado may have touched down in Souderton, Montgomery County early Thursday morning as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred moved through the Delaware Valley.

There have been several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in Souderton, the National Weather Service says.

Action Cam video from the area showed siding ripped off numerous homes and debris scattered across front yards.

Small sheds could be seen flipped on their sides.

Police from Franconia Township surveyed the damage near Queen Anne Way and Deefield Drive.

Power crews from PPL arrived to restore service to those who lost electricity.

The National Weather Service says they will be investigating areas near the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties to determine if any tornadic activity was present.