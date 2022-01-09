This story originally appeared in 6abc.

Police in Camden County are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says the call came in around 1:52 a.m. for a home invasion on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Darlene Randall inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

“I thought I heard fireworks, some kind of firecrackers or something, and it did sound kind of close,” said El Fisher, a neighbor at Sycamore Ridge Apartments, where the crime happened.