Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw involved in Center City crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a crash in Center City on Wednesday, Action News has learned.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at 15th and Race streets.

Chopper 6 was overhead as Outlaw appeared to be walking near the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear if she suffered any injuries.

According to police, Outlaw was traveling eastbound on Race Street when her vehicle was struck by an Uber driver.

Police say the officer driving Outlaw was injured and a passenger inside the Uber was evaluated by medics at the scene.