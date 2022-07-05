The annual PlayPenn conference and showcase of new plays begins this week, for the first time in three years. It presents readings of new plays still in development, with professional actors and direction but without sets and costumes. Many of the performances are open to the public.

Like many theater organizations, the PlayPenn conference was put on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time the organization was rocked by accusations that it allowed a board member to engage in sexual harassment, and of systemically blocking inclusivity for participating artists.

The founding director of PlayPenn, Paul Meshejian, resigned in 2020.

PlayPenn has returned with a new artistic team who has no previous ties to the organization.

The new artistic director, Che’Rae Adams of Los Angeles, is the producing artistic director of the L.A. Writers Center, where she has a track record of seeking out writers who are often marginalized. She recently produced readings series focused on responses to the murder of George Floyd, Asian voices addressing the rise in anti-Asian racism, and artists from Afghanistan.

Adams is tasked with transforming PlayPenn into a more equitable and inclusive engine of new theater.

“I remember being in a board meeting and the board going, ‘How will you get diverse voices?’” recalled Adams. “I said, ‘Look at the demographics of our community.’ That’s how we started. And by having the community read the plays. They chose plays that were their stories, ultimately.”

For her first PlayPenn conference, Adams will be presenting only plays written by Philadelphia playwrights. The readings will be produced and performed — as much as possible — by local talent. Adams said there will be about 60 actors, 13 dramaturgs, and nine directors involved in the 10 reading productions over the three-week period; all but a handful will be from Philly.

Among PlayPenn’s six selected plays include a campus drama about a scandal involving Middle Eastern students (Fat Muslim Girls), a Korean immigrant mother in an American suburb beset by a ghost in her refrigerator (Whispers from My Sister), and a sci-fi apocalyptic comedy (The Pigeon).