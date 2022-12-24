Philadelphia is experiencing the coldest Christmas Eve in decades and is under Code Blue protocols.

As temperatures across the Delaware Valley stay well below freezing, electricity grid operator PJM Interconnection is asking customers to conserve energy through Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

PJM Interconnection provides electricity for some 65 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Some PJM power plants are currently out of commission, creating more strain.