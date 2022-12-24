Turn it off: Electricity operator PJM asks customers to conserve energy
Philadelphia is experiencing the coldest Christmas Eve in decades and is under Code Blue protocols.
As temperatures across the Delaware Valley stay well below freezing, electricity grid operator PJM Interconnection is asking customers to conserve energy through Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
PJM Interconnection provides electricity for some 65 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Some PJM power plants are currently out of commission, creating more strain.
If necessary, PJM may take “additional steps,” like reducing voltage.
Conserving electricity during times of high usage helps to prevent power outages, said PJM officials.
Try setting your thermostat lower than usual, avoid big appliances like stoves, dishwashers and dryers, and turn off non-essential electric lights, including holiday decor.
If you’ve lost power, PA211.org has a list of warming centers, including their contact information.
