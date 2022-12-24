Donate

Turn it off: Electricity operator PJM asks customers to conserve energy

A view inside the control room at PJM Interconnection, which operates the electric grid for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia. (Courtesy of PJM Interconnection)

A view inside the control room at PJM Interconnection, which operates the electric grid for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia. (Courtesy of PJM Interconnection)

Philadelphia is experiencing the coldest Christmas Eve in decades and is under Code Blue protocols.

As temperatures across the Delaware Valley stay well below freezing, electricity grid operator PJM Interconnection is asking customers to conserve energy through Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

PJM Interconnection provides electricity for some 65 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Some PJM power plants are currently out of commission, creating more strain.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

If necessary, PJM may take “additional steps,” like reducing voltage.

Conserving electricity during times of high usage helps to prevent power outages, said PJM officials.

Try setting your thermostat lower than usual, avoid big appliances like stoves, dishwashers and dryers, and turn off non-essential electric lights, including holiday decor.

If you’ve lost power, PA211.org has a list of warming centers, including their contact information.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Sam Searles

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

Read more
A headshot of Samantha Searles

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate