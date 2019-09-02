Photos: MIA festival rocks the Ben Franklin Parkway

If you were hunkered down in Philly this weekend and avoided the Jersey Shore mayhem, you probably noticed patrons donning red-white-and-blue for Made in America festival.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway welcomed some of the country’s biggest artists: from Cardi B’s headlining performance on Saturday night to rapper-singer-flutist aficionado Lizzo lighting up the Art Museum on Sunday evening.

Although Philly rapper Meek Mill was on tour playing shows in the Midwest — his hometown made sure there was a nod to him at the festival with a Meek Mill Way street sign temporarily posted during Made in America.

The festival saw some changes this year — after festival founder Jay-Z’s snafu with Mayor Jim Kenney last year over concerns surrounding MIA’s impact on the Fairmount neighborhood. After the festival, sanitation crews will pick up water bottles, and other trash left behind by concertgoers and will do so over a larger area than before.