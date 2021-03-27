Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley advised city residents to celebrate Passover remotely for a second year in a row.

During a Friday press briefing, Farley cited a recent rise in COVID-19 cases while advising those not already residing together to skip joint celebrations.

“I appreciate the fact that people want to get together with their relatives,” he said. “But I recommend the same thing we recommended during Christmas and New Years: Don’t get together with your relatives or people you don’t live with.”

The city recorded 524 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 121,772. That city’s seven-day case average is now up to nearly 454, up from 200 at the end of February.

Farley said new, more contagious virus strains were likely behind a surge in cases.

“I’m concerned about it. The variants we’re seeing are from the UK,” he said. “They’re more transmissible and that’s not a good thing.”

He emphasized that the new variants were not more lethal –– which is likely why deaths are still much rarer now than during a surge of virus cases in January.

Farley said testing ahead of holidays was often not fast enough to completely eliminate the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Philadelphia is slowing after weeks of ramped-up distribution.

The lag comes just as the city — and the nation— set an ambitious new target for vaccinations.