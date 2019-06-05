The kickoff for Immigrant Heritage Month in Philadelphia was held Tuesday at LOVE Park.

The new I “heart” Philly sculpture located on the west side of the park was used as the celebration’s focal point. The heart was covered by flags representing all the countries of the immigrants who were in attendance at the event.

Miriam Enriquez, the executive director of the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs said today’s event is just the start of the month’s celebration of Philadelphia’s immigrant communities. There will be over two dozen events around the city in partnership with a number of local nonprofits, cultural institutions and arts organizations.

Peter Boogaard of the bipartisan political organization Fwd.us said Philadelphia is a model of the melting pot of the United States.

“[There are] so many different cultures and diverse people bringing together their food, their community and their experiences to make this city the vibrant place that it is,” Boogaard said. “It is a special city that has been made stronger and more prosperous because of immigrants and immigration.”

Mayor Jim Kenney added how important it is for the city to highlight its immigrant community despite the current national political climate.