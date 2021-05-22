Philly youth organizations now hiring for more than 1,000 summer jobs

Vernon Park in Philadelphia

Vernon Park in Philadelphia. (Lindsay Lazarski/WHYY News)

Nonprofits across Philadelphia are looking to fill hundreds of positions for summer jobs.

The city and a range of youth organizations will be hiring summer staff at more than a dozen job fairs, which will kick off Saturday, May 22.

The first three fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia, Vare Recreation Center in South Philadelphia, and Hunting Park Recreation Center.

The job fairs — which will take place at recreation centers across the city — will run through Thursday, May 27.

More than 15 local employers hope to recruit full-day and part-day employees for various programs. Among the positions that need to be filled are teachers, teacher’s aides, coaches, tutors, youth group leaders, and other support/operations staff.

Organizers bill the events as an opportunity for people to build their resumes, gain job experience, and make a difference in the community.

Below is a breakdown of all 14 job fairs:

Malcolm X Park | West Philadelphia
5100 Pine Street
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26

Vernon Park | Germantown
5710 Germantown Ave.
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26

Vare Recreation Center | South Philadelphia
2600 Morris Street
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25

Murphy Recreation Center | South Philadelphia
300 Shunk Street
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27

Hunting Park Recreation Center | Hunting Park
9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26

Hank Gathers Recreation Center | North Philadelphia
2501 Diamond Street
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27

Vogt Recreation Center | Mayfair
4131 Unruh Ave.
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26

More information and job applications can be found online.

