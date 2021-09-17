Philly wins another new corporate HQ as Harsco follows Rite Aid to Philly

On the heels of Rite Aid’s announcement that it will move its corporate headquarters to Philadelphia, a second Central Pennsylvania company has said it will relocate to the City of Brotherly Love.

International industrial services firm Harsco Corporation, which employs about 12,000 employees in 30 countries, announced plans this week to move around 100 white-collar jobs from Cumberland County to Center City. The relocation comes as a sign of progress for Philadelphia’s business district, which was hit hard by the pandemic and continues to see reduced occupancy in its skyline-defining towers.

For the manufacturing and logistics firm that has operated out of the Harrisburg area since the 1850s, the move also represents forward momentum.