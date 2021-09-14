Rite Aid moving headquarters to Philadelphia

Rite Aid is moving its headquarters to Philadelphia in what it calls a site “designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces.”

The new “enterprise headquarters” will be located in the former Navy Yard in south Philadelphia, offering a space for teams across Rite Aid’s various businesses — including Rite Aid retail, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs — to “meet, collaborate, engage clients and partners, and cultivate the kind of strong professional relationships that serve as the bedrock for successful remote teams.”

In addition, planned “regional collaboration centers” across the country will allow teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development and more, the company said.