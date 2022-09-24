Philadelphia celebrated the end of “Welcoming Week” by honoring city workers and community advocates who help immigrants, refugees, and others figure out how to make the city their new home.

The city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs handed out its first-ever “Philadelphia Welcoming Awards.”

The event honored people like Lindsay Southworth, who helped develop educational opportunities for immigrants and refugees through the Free Library’s Language and Learning Center.

“I’ve been working with immigrants and refugees for my whole career, and the past four years being at the library and being able to learn with and from so many different, wonderful language learners has been such a blessing,” Southworth said.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is hearing from English language learners, and recent immigrants and refugees who arrived in Philadelphia, about how they feel welcomed by the library and more connected to the city of Philadelphia after being in our programs.”