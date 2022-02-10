An immigrant resource hub is being proposed by Pennsylvania Democratic state lawmakers.

Pennsylvania Democratic state lawmakers and immigrant advocates are calling for a new office to attract immigrants to the Commonwealth and help them once they arrive.

House Bill 2173 would establish an office that would act as an “information clearinghouse” for and about immigrants.

It would review trends in immigrant communities, direct language resources, provide matching grants for business owners and provide policy suggestions for new arrivals.

Democratic Rep. Sara Innamorato of Allegheny County is the lead author of the measure.

“The creation of this office signals that we are doing everything we can to provide a welcoming and supportive home for our new neighbors,” she said Wednesday during a news conference.

The proposal is companion legislation to a similar one in the Senate — introduced more than a year ago. Neither bill has any Republican co-sponsors.