Updated: 12:30 p.m.

___

A Philadelphia SWAT officer is facing criminal charges after video captured him pepper-spraying three protesters at close range during a demonstration on the Vine Street Expressway.

Richard Nicoletti turned himself in on Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, official oppression and possessing an instrument of crime — all misdemeanors.

“The complaint alleges that Officer Nicoletti broke the laws he was sworn to uphold and that his actions interfered with Philadelphians’ and Americans’ peaceful exercise of their sacred constitutional rights of free speech and assembly,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.

Nicoletti, 35, was suspended with intent to dismiss on June 26. He was arrested following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division of the police department and the Special Investigations Unit of the district attorney’s office.

Fortuato Perri Jr., Nicoletti’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors said Thursday that Nicoetti, who has no criminal record, would not serve serious prison time if he is convicted.