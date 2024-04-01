Philly street sweeping season begins Monday. Here’s what you need to know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia’s annual street sweeping season is underway.

Beware of parking signs as spring cleaning starts Monday with street sweeping season!

That means it’s time to move cars in certain neighborhoods once a week for the next several months.

Pay attention to those “No Parking” signs that emphasize Philadelphia’s street sweeping schedule that goes from April through November.

The street-sweeping initiative started as a pilot program under the Kenney administration. It focuses on cleaning streets and sidewalks in 14 neighborhoods identified through the “Litter Index” as having the highest concentration of litter.

The spring street cleaning will also include an expansion within seven of the existing neighborhoods under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s plan to make Philadelphia the cleanest big city.

Some of the expanded boundaries are in parts of Strawberry Mansion, Logan, Kensington and West Philadelphia.

Be sure to pay attention to “No Parking” signs and the times on each sign, so you know when to move your vehicle.

The program will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday excluding City-observed holidays.

Action News has heard of complaints from some residents over the last couple of years that parking is already a challenge.