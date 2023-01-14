Lottery results delayed for Philly’s special-admissions schools

Students who applied to Philadelphia’s special-admissions schools for the coming school year were supposed to receive their lottery results Friday, but instead are still waiting.

In a letter to applicants, district officials said they are still working to review appeals from families concerning their children’s eligibility, which must be completed before the lottery can be held.

“This process has taken longer than anticipated,” the letter said. “We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience.”

The district’s website says results will be available “in January, 2023.” A district spokesperson said she could not comment or answer questions about the delay.

Students must apply for admission to the district’s 22 selective schools. All offer high school, though some enroll students as early as the fifth grade. Families can also use the lottery to apply to the district’s city-wide schools and any public school with available seats.

The school district accepted applications for the 2023-24 school year from September through early November. Families were supposed to learn whether they were eligible for the schools they had selected by Nov. 18.

Eligibility for each school is based on a variety of factors and all schools consider grades, attendance, and standardized tests.