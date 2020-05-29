Philly schools avoid budget cuts despite COVID-19 economic pain

There are also potential cost increases looming on the school district’s horizon.

This summer, labor contracts for the district’s two largest unions will expire. The district may also have to spend significantly on whatever supplies it needs to safely reopen classrooms — as well as unanticipated costs related to potential school infrastructure emergencies concerning lead or asbestos exposure.

Even without any major new expenses, the school district expects to have a $145 million budget hole by next school year. Escalating charter school and pension costs have created a structural imbalance for the school district, with expenses rising faster than revenue.

Uri Monson, the school district’s chief financial officer, said the state’s decision to flat-fund education for the upcoming school year has bought the district time, but not cured its long-term financial woes.

“We’re not making desperate decisions under a really short timeline,” said Monson. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

The school board also formally welcomed its newest member, Ameen Akbar, and the board re-elected Joyce Wilkerson as its board president by a unanimous vote. Wilkerson has led the board for the entirety of its existence and was the chair of the the School Reform Commission, until it dissolved in 2018.

Leticia Egea-Hinton was elected as the board’s Vice President. She replaces Wayne Walker, who recently left the board.