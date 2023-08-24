The School District of Philadelphia will pay parents to drive their kids to school.

It’s called the “Parent Flat Rate Program.”

Under the program guidelines, families will receive $300 a month per household to transport their own child(ren) to and from school daily.

According to the school district, approximately 101,000 students use transportation to get to school.

55,000 use SEPTA fare cards, 33,000 use the yellow buses or other school vehicles; and the remaining 13,000 are enrolled in the flat rate program.

The district currently employs 210 bus drivers, which is down from 227 last year.

To combat the shortages, the district has incentivized the job hoping to get more applicants to fill the 105 bus driver vacancies.

The hope is that the program will reduce the number of students who need buses.