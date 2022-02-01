Philly school board narrows list of candidates for next superintendent

Some of the board’s criteria is based on public feedback from listening sessions and citywide surveys that took place throughout the fall.

“I’m excited about the public engagement we’ve had and want the public to know that we’re really respecting the input that was provided,” board president Joyce Wilkerson said.

The board will present five or more top candidates to the superintendent search advisory committee in the next month or so, and then narrow those down to finalists, who will be presented at public forums in March.

The board plans to name the next superintendent this spring.

While the hope is to bring that person in before Hite starts his new job on July 1, the board recognizes there may be a brief need for an interim superintendent.

“Depending on what kind of flexibility the incoming superintendent has, we’ll determine what kind of need we have to have somebody just hold down the fort for a period of five, six weeks,” Wilkerson said.