The city of Philadelphia will host a series of listening tours to get feedback and ideas from the community about its latest anti-violence strategy.

The hybrid virtual and in-person meetings, lead by the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety (CJPS), will offer members of the public and community partners a chance to weigh in on this year’s updates to the city’s Roadmap to Safer Communities, a plan launched by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2018.

The goal of the listening tour is to “inform community members on City of Philadelphia resources, gauge residents’ awareness of the City’s public health approach to violence prevention (the Roadmap), solicit community feedback on the Roadmap and violence prevention efforts,” a news release from the mayor’s office stated.