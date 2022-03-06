Philly to host listening tour for anti-violence prevention efforts
The city of Philadelphia will host a series of listening tours to get feedback and ideas from the community about its latest anti-violence strategy.
The hybrid virtual and in-person meetings, lead by the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety (CJPS), will offer members of the public and community partners a chance to weigh in on this year’s updates to the city’s Roadmap to Safer Communities, a plan launched by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2018.
The goal of the listening tour is to “inform community members on City of Philadelphia resources, gauge residents’ awareness of the City’s public health approach to violence prevention (the Roadmap), solicit community feedback on the Roadmap and violence prevention efforts,” a news release from the mayor’s office stated.
Last year, more than 550 people were murdered in Philadelphia, an unprecedented total since police first began tracking killings in 1960. Close to 2,000 others were injured.
The first five meetings will be held on the following dates and locations, all from 6 to 8 p.m.:
March 7: South Philly
NOMO South
1212 S. Broad St. 19146
Register to attend online
March 15: Germantown
New Journey Christian Center
1001 E. Chelten Ave. 19138
Register to attend online
March 22: North Philly
Martin Luther King Recreational Center
2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave 19121
Register to attend online
April 12: Nicetown
Nicetown CDC
4300 Germantown Ave. 19140
Register to attend online
April 21: Crescentville
Lawncrest Recreational Center
6000 Rising Sun Ave. 19111
Register to attend online
Those interested in attending in person must pre-register online. Each location will allow up to 50 attendees.
Members of the Philadelphia Police Department and the Department of Public Health will also take part in the listening tour.
Future meeting dates and details will be revealed on the CJPS’s website and social media accounts.
___
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.