Advocates demand transparency, different counting of prisoners at Philly redistricting hearing

Philadelphia City Council held a public hearing Wednesday on a newly proposed map that could shape the city’s council districts for the next decade.

Over the course of nearly two hours, as more than a dozen Philadelphians shared their thoughts on the council’s draft map, one consensus emerged: the mapping process needs to be more transparent.

“We need time to educate our communities about this process and to hear from them,” argued Tyell Grant, an organizer for the statewide group One PA. “This process is unfair.”

Grant, one of several One PA members who spoke at the hearing, noted that the group has spent about two years trying to engage Philadelphians in the redistricting process, teaching them about the stakes of city and state legislative boundaries, and showing them how to provide public feedback and make their own draft maps.

“It took us two years to educate and build that foundation of trust, and City Council wants to do all of this in two weeks,” she said. “That’s two different timeframes.”

The council map in question emerged last week following behind-the-scenes negotiations that were led by Council President Darrell Clarke. Council members hadn’t held any hearings while the map was being drafted, so Wednesday’s hearing was the only opportunity for residents to provide feedback on the plan that could shape councilmanic politics until 2032.